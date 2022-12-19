Culbertson A N & Co Inc Increases Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,710,306,000 after buying an additional 5,048,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,853,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,719 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,889,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $361,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Blackstone by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,487,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,092,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,681 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,087,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $391,983,000 after acquiring an additional 784,420 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of BX opened at $75.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.20. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.75 and a twelve month high of $138.95.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $109.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.23.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,545,239 shares of company stock valued at $257,780,080. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

