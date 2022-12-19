Culbertson A N & Co Inc Purchases 2,531 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 5,622,494 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,274,000 after buying an additional 943,694 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after buying an additional 353,706 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

VB stock opened at $184.36 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $229.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.51 and a 200 day moving average of $186.70.

