Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Grows Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.5% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.8% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $232.72 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $239.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $121.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Cowen lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

