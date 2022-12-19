Culbertson A N & Co Inc Sells 541 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises 1.7% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 289.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $33,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $37,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $40,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.9 %

Several research firms have issued reports on CAT. UBS Group downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.67.

NYSE CAT opened at $232.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.89. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $239.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $121.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.86%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also

