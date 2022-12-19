iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co Inc

Culbertson A N & Co Inc lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.5% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,885,000 after buying an additional 1,444,503 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,424,000 after buying an additional 883,722 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,417 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,972,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,614,000 after purchasing an additional 442,692 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $174.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.80. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $227.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

