Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Trimmed by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,355 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,886,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,087 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,222,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,066,081,000 after purchasing an additional 166,025 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,375,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,573,016,000 after buying an additional 223,054 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,585,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,191,205,000 after buying an additional 107,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Union Pacific by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,004,224 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $854,021,000 after buying an additional 307,153 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.28.

NYSE UNP opened at $210.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.39%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

