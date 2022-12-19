Ridgewood Investments LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,045,288,000 after buying an additional 1,668,645 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 62,650,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,815,000 after buying an additional 2,383,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,321,000 after buying an additional 290,163 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,785,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,841,000 after buying an additional 2,552,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,965,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,468,000 after buying an additional 1,091,969 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $61.42 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.94.

