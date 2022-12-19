Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,665 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 7.4% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,521 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth $359,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 6.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.2% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $345,667.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,255,996.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,422 shares of company stock valued at $29,080,874 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

NYSE CRM opened at $128.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.07. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.89 and a 12-month high of $260.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 458.11, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

