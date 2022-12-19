GFS Advisors LLC Buys 162 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

GFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.4% of GFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $274.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $278.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.63. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

