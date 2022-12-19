Beacon Financial Group Has $4.95 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Beacon Financial Group decreased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $73.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $60.86 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,742,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,189,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,742,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,189,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,160 shares of company stock worth $6,671,443 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

