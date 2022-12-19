Culbertson A N & Co Inc Acquires 950 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,602 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. First United Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.9% during the second quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 5,696 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 160.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,881 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,223 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

EOG opened at $125.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.67 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.77 and its 200 day moving average is $122.66. The stock has a market cap of $73.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 23.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.73.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

