Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,568 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its position in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Visa by 333.2% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,604 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 100.0% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 0.5 %

V stock opened at $206.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.08. The firm has a market cap of $389.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.69.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.