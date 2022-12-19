B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Raises Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,280 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 151.3% during the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.3% in the third quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 308,569 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,862,000 after buying an additional 10,450 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.7% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $114.53 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $128.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.74. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,187. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.27.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

