AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co Inc

Culbertson A N & Co Inc reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 2.5% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $160.48 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $283.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus cut their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.78.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

