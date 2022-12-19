B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Sells 1,414 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,530 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $314,000. First United Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.9% during the second quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 5,696 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 160.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,881 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,223 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $149.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.7 %

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

EOG opened at $125.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $73.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.67 and a twelve month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

