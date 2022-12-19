Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,718 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,169 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1,352.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $26.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.51. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Summit Insights raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

