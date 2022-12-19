Foundation Resource Management Inc. Has $12.83 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 497,993 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,855 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 2.4% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 38.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,232,000 after buying an additional 26,944 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Intel by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $26.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.16 and its 200-day moving average is $32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Activity

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen started coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

