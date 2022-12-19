Foundation Resource Management Inc. Has $5.94 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 148,420 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.1% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,607 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 108.5% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,739 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,713 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 13,053 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. KGI Securities upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.84.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $47.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $64.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.63. The company has a market cap of $196.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,260,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.