Range Financial Group LLC Purchases 837 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Range Financial Group LLC grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $39,000. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MO opened at $46.56 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.68.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 146.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MO shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

