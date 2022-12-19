Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $321,000 Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Altria Group Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $46.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.68. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64.
Altria Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 146.30%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.
Altria Group Company Profile
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.
