Beacon Financial Group Cuts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Beacon Financial Group reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $204,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $1,321,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.1% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 18,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 10.8% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in AbbVie by 11.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,045,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,465,000 after purchasing an additional 106,909 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus lowered their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.78.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $160.48 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

