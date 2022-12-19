Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 525,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.4% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $50,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26.7% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 570 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $58,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABT. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Insider Activity

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 1.5 %

In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $106.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.90 and a 200 day moving average of $105.45. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $186.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

