Beacon Financial Group Sells 124 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Beacon Financial Group decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,448 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 186,961 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $43,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 6.6% in the third quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 28.8% in the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 338,346 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $78,070,000 after acquiring an additional 75,607 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.9% in the third quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 17,490 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 3.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.48.

McDonald’s Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $266.12 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $281.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.78.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.57%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

