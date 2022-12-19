Culbertson A N & Co Inc Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 18,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.77.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $41.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $156.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.32.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

