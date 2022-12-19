Culbertson A N & Co Inc Boosts Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 147.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

USB stock opened at $42.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.17.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.12.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

