Bangor Savings Bank Sells 1,078 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bangor Savings Bank cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.6% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $947,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.87 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $81.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.96 and its 200 day moving average is $75.86.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

