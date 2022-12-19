Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,751 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 722.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.28.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $210.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $129.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.39%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

