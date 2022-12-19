iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Position Lifted by WealthNavi Inc.

WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,025,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,077 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of WealthNavi Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. WealthNavi Inc. owned about 0.41% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $107,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,148,000 after buying an additional 16,427,528 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,403,000 after buying an additional 6,040,033 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,824,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,804,000 after buying an additional 3,848,231 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,810,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,817,000 after buying an additional 1,180,000 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,421.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,282,000 after buying an additional 1,063,128 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP opened at $107.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.10. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

