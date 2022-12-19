Francis Financial Inc. Purchases 475 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Francis Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Francis Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,431,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,447,190,000 after acquiring an additional 296,769 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 716.0% in the second quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,088,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,008,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,424 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42,514.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 614,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 613,063 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 440,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,487 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 362,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,803,000 after acquiring an additional 13,967 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of VGT stock opened at $326.07 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $467.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $328.41 and its 200 day moving average is $340.24.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

