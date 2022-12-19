Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after buying an additional 3,427,400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 33.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,441,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,815,000 after buying an additional 2,610,321 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 121.9% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,979,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,313 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 492.0% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,890,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 302.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,822,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,318 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.2 %

CL stock opened at $77.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

