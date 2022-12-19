Foster Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,728 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.65.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $90.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $160.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.96. The company has a market cap of $164.27 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

