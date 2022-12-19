Welch Group LLC Has $3.95 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DG. Nvest Financial LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 22.2% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 22.3% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 121.6% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 8,546 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 11.2% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE DG opened at $248.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.56. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The firm has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.29.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

