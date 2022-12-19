Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,520 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 7.6% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $47,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after buying an additional 239,865 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,861,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,699,000 after buying an additional 162,570 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,851,000 after buying an additional 20,215 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
VOO stock opened at $353.86 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $355.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.42.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
