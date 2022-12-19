B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $1,874,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.5% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.44.

NYSE GS opened at $346.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $353.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.83. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $412.66. The company has a market capitalization of $117.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.63%.

In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total value of $1,301,138.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,598,104.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total value of $1,301,138.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,683 shares in the company, valued at $29,598,104.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

