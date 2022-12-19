McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Reduced by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,119 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,958 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 1.5% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $52,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 186,961 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $43,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 338,346 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $78,070,000 after purchasing an additional 75,607 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 17,490 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Wedbush upped their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.48.

McDonald’s Trading Down 2.1 %

MCD opened at $266.12 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $281.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $266.34 and a 200-day moving average of $256.78.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.57%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.