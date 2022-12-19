Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Given New $410.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by SVB Leerink from $384.00 to $410.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $18.76 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LLY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $375.43.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $359.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $231.87 and a 12 month high of $375.25. The company has a market cap of $341.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.11.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 620,386 shares of company stock valued at $212,234,083. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.