Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Increased to $410.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink from $384.00 to $410.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $18.76 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LLY. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $375.43.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.0 %

LLY opened at $359.87 on Friday. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $375.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $355.49 and its 200-day moving average is $329.11. The company has a market capitalization of $341.94 billion, a PE ratio of 54.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,336,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 282.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,071,000 after acquiring an additional 18,432 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.