RVW Wealth LLC Sells 43,117 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

RVW Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 73.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,117 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 228.0% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.91. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $45.88.

