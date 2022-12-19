Culbertson A N & Co Inc Boosts Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 1.9% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,874,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.5% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total value of $1,301,138.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,683 shares in the company, valued at $29,598,104.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $346.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $117.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $353.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $412.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

