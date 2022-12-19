Culbertson A N & Co Inc Sells 405 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,098,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,530,000 after buying an additional 1,572,185 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,417,000 after buying an additional 1,025,902 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,155,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,324,000 after buying an additional 813,348 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,239,000 after buying an additional 766,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 981,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,405,000 after buying an additional 575,034 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

VO stock opened at $205.11 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $256.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.66 and a 200 day moving average of $206.14.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

