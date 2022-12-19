Culbertson A N & Co Inc Reduces Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,461 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,762 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson raised Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.65.

NYSE DIS opened at $90.08 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $160.32. The company has a market capitalization of $164.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

