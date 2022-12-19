Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Culbertson A N & Co Inc

Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 79.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $107.99 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $115.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.92.

