Cypress Financial Planning LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 0.5% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $572,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $99,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

IJR opened at $94.33 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $117.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.47.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

