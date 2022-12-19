Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Raised by Cypress Financial Planning LLC

Cypress Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

VNQ opened at $84.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.24. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

