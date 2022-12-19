Autus Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Autus Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $84.09 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.26 and a 200 day moving average of $89.24.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

