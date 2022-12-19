iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 24.7% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,527,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,071,620,000 after purchasing an additional 179,055 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,420 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $384.94 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.67.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

