Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,680 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,003,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,223,360,000 after purchasing an additional 331,447 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,675,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,349,793,000 after acquiring an additional 205,858 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,809,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,691,000 after acquiring an additional 666,437 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,360,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $587,003,000 after acquiring an additional 185,773 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,324,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $406,063,000 after acquiring an additional 713,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $206.14 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $260.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.09 and a 200-day moving average of $194.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.79.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

