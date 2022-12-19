Short Interest in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Rises By 5.4%

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,010,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the November 15th total of 10,450,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Corning Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $32.30 on Monday. Corning has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.47%.

GLW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Fox Advisors lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLW. Insight Inv LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 46,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 39,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Corning by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 67,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.