FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 222 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 541.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 0.7% of FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 180.4% in the second quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd now owns 140,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,433,000 after acquiring an additional 90,510 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $245,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,344.1% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 16,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $274.25 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $404.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $278.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.63.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

