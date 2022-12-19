Welch Group LLC Buys 546 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PM opened at $100.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.50. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.55%.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.